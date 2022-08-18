UrduPoint.com

SECP Introduces Digital-only Insurers And Microinsurers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SECP introduces digital-only insurers and microinsurers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Thursday introduced registration regime for digital-only insurers and dedicated microinsurers.

This will promote digitalization and improve customer convenience through instant provision of services.

In this regard, amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 have been notified vide SRO 1513(I)/2022, said a press release issued here.

The new framework is aimed at encouraging innovation, expanding product range, and promoting financial inclusion.The registration requirements have been designed to reduce barriers to entry, in terms of minimum paid up capital and solvency requirements.

The minimum capital requirements have been set at Rs100 million for non-life digital-only business and Rs250 million for life digital-only business, whereas for non-life and life microinsurers, the capital requirements have been set at Rs80 million and Rs150 million, respectively.

The framework requires the digital-only insurer to develop digital claim lodgement and payment process since inception of operations, whilst demonstrating through implementation plan towards complete transition to digitalize claims processing comprising of claim intimation, claims assessment and payment.

It is notable here that the new framework does not prohibit existing insurance companies to underwrite microinsurance products or to distribute insurance through digital modes, under their existing setup. S.R.O 1513(I)/2022 covering the amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 is placed on the official website of the SECP and can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/s-r-o-1513i-2022-amendments-to-the-insurance-rules-2017-digital-only-insurer-and-micro-insurer/?wpdmdl=45374&refresh=62fe091dae94c1660815645.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business 2017 Million

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

1 hour ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.