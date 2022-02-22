UrduPoint.com

SECP Introduces "Online Only Brokers" Concept To Expand Market Outreach

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SECP introduces "Online Only Brokers" concept to expand market outreach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :In light of its vision to expand market outreach and promote digitalization of financial services, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced the concept of Online Only Brokers.

The new class of Online Only brokers aims to encourage new participants to commence brokerage business with minimal preliminary infrastructure and operational costs by using electronic means only, said a press release issued here.

Under the new regime, the account opening process will be conducted online as per the digital onboarding framework approved by the SECP and the Online Only brokers will be able to provide trading services to its customers, exclusively through online modes.

This regime is in line with international best practices to offer a complete digital experience to investors who will have the convenience to trade in the stock market and make investments and divestments decisions without having to physically visit a brokerage office or branch.

An Online Only Broker shall be eligible to operate as a Single Member Company with minimum net worth requirement of PKR 7.5 million only.

To facilitate new entrants, the SECP has proposed rationalized license issuance and renewal fees at PKR 50,000 and PKR 25,000 respectively. pakistan stock exchange shall also issue the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate to Online-only brokers at significantly reduced rates along with minimal documentation requirements.

Moreover, existing brokers may also switch to this new category to lower their overhead costs and to remain focused on the core business of trading.

The Online Only Broker will operate as a sub-category of Trading Only (TO) Brokers – a class of brokers authorized to conduct trading only and the Professional Clearing Member or Trading and Clearing Brokers execute the trades and also keep custody of securities or money owned by the customers of TO Brokers. In a bid to curb any conflict of interest, the Online Only Brokers shall not be allowed to undertake proprietary trading, however, they may provide securities advisory services to their customers subject to compliance with the requirements of Securities and Futures Advisers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2017.

The proposal of Online Only Broker, coupled with the recently introduced concept of Account Facilitation/Customer Help Centres, are aimed to enhance commercial viability of brokers, robust growth of the capital market and to enable trading in stock market at relatively lower costs for investors and brokers alike. The concept paper regarding Online Only Brokers along with relevant amendments in the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 and Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017 are available at SECP's website for public comments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company Visit Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistani Rupee Money May 2017 2016 Market Best Million

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

47 minutes ago
 Hijab isnâ€™t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isnâ€™t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

2 hours ago
 Shan Rukh Khanâ€™s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khanâ€™s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>