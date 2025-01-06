Open Menu

SECP Introduces Regulatory Framework For Investment Plans

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has further strengthened the regulatory framework for the mutual fund industry by specifying detailed requirements for "Investment Plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has further strengthened the regulatory framework for the mutual fund industry by specifying detailed requirements for "Investment Plans".

This initiative builds upon the enabling provisions previously introduced via amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 (NBFC Regulations),said a press release issued here on Monday.

The framework aims to enhance governance, streamline operations, and ensure secure investment horizons, thus fostering retail penetration in the mutual fund industry.

The new requirements have been developed after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), to align with best practices and ensure compliance with defined principles.

These requirements specify the eligible categories of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) under which Asset Management Companies (AMCs) can offer Investment Plans, including Fund of Funds, Fixed Rate/Return, Sovereign Income, Asset Allocation Schemes, Capital Protected and Exchange Traded Funds.

Operational requirements provide clear guidelines on the maximum number of Investment Plans, their duration, exposure limits, investment restrictions, and performance benchmarks. To promote transparency, the framework mandates specific disclosures for Fund of Fund CIS and additional risk information. Furthermore, the framework also obligates the AMCs for issuance of a separate Investment Plan report within the Fund Manager Report (FMR). It also outlines essential offering guidelines, including subscription timelines and NAV announcements, and establishes detailed provisions for Total Expense Ratio, formation costs, and other charges.

By requiring comprehensive disclosures and instituting structured operational protocols, the framework seeks to provide protection for investors. These measures reinforce the SECP's commitment to fostering a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly environment in the mutual fund industry.

The SECP remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for the mutual fund industry, promoting ease of doing business, and broadening access to innovative and regulated financial products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Business Industry Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nurs ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..

1 minute ago
 Department of Economic Development launches 'Regis ..

Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..

1 minute ago
 Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in ..

Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024

17 minutes ago
 Serbian President commends UAE President's 'vision ..

Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..

32 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-w ..

Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children

2 minutes ago
 SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards ..

SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice

2 minutes ago
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental heal ..

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

4 minutes ago
 SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investmen ..

SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans

2 minutes ago
 Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club ..

Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

2 minutes ago
 Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chi ..

Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC

Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorat ..

PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business