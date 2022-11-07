UrduPoint.com

SECP Introduces Sample Memorandums Of Association For NBFCs

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SECP introduces Sample Memorandums of Association for NBFCs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to further simplify the incorporation of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), has introduced specimens/samples of memorandum of associations (MOAs) of different NBFC sectors.

The sample MOAs are available at the SECP's website, and can be used for incorporation of NBFC, said a press release issued here.

The MOAs specimen includes, Private Fund Management, REIT Management, Asset Management, Pension Fund Management, Micro Financing, Discounting Services, Housing Finance, Leasing, Investment advisory, Investment Finance and Securities Adviser/Futures Adviser.

The facilitation will enable the sponsors to incorporate a specialized company without the assistance of any expert or intermediary.

The SECP has already placed model MOAs of more than 100 sectors on its website for the information/facilitation of general public/investors.

The specimen MOAs can be obtained/downloaded at https://www.secp.gov.pk/company-formation/memorandum-and-articles-of-association/memorandum-of-association/

