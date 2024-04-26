Open Menu

SECP Introduces SECP-XS: A Swift Complaint Resolution Platform

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SECP Introduces SECP-XS: A swift complaint resolution platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a new digital platform, SECP-XS (https://xs.secp.gov.pk), to promptly resolve user queries and concerns.

Following the successful introduction of the eZfile, the new fully automated corporate registry, SECP recognizes the need for a seamless mechanism to address user concerns and queries, according to a news release here on Friday.

SECP-XS is offering a user-friendly platform for reporting, managing, and resolving issues related to regulatory compliance and statutory processes.

SECP-XS is a centralized platform that seeks to simplify complaint management by providing regular updates, notifications, faster follow-up actions, and progress-tracking capabilities, thereby improving user satisfaction, internal efficiency, and service standards.

The SECP strongly recommends using SECP-XS for swift resolution of corporate registry, eZfile related issues.

The introduction of a one-stop complaint management solution reflects SECP's commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in the corporate sector, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP)

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

4 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

12 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

18 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

18 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

18 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business