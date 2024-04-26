SECP Introduces SECP-XS: A Swift Complaint Resolution Platform
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a new digital platform, SECP-XS (https://xs.secp.gov.pk), to promptly resolve user queries and concerns.
Following the successful introduction of the eZfile, the new fully automated corporate registry, SECP recognizes the need for a seamless mechanism to address user concerns and queries, according to a news release here on Friday.
SECP-XS is offering a user-friendly platform for reporting, managing, and resolving issues related to regulatory compliance and statutory processes.
SECP-XS is a centralized platform that seeks to simplify complaint management by providing regular updates, notifications, faster follow-up actions, and progress-tracking capabilities, thereby improving user satisfaction, internal efficiency, and service standards.
The SECP strongly recommends using SECP-XS for swift resolution of corporate registry, eZfile related issues.
The introduction of a one-stop complaint management solution reflects SECP's commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in the corporate sector, it added.
