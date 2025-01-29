Open Menu

SECP Investigates Cases For Insider Trading, Market Manipulation Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

With regard to taking up the investigations by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against capital market players, as reported by certain quarters, it is clarified that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (the “Commission”), has been investigating cases of insider trading and market manipulation and consequently, filing criminal complaints in relevant court of law in terms of Securities Act, 2015

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) With regard to taking up the investigations by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against capital market players, as reported by certain quarters, it is clarified that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (the “Commission”), has been investigating cases of insider trading and market manipulation and consequently, filing criminal complaints in relevant court of law in terms of Securities Act, 2015.

“Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has the mandate to investigate the aspect of money laundering in predicate offences under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (the “AML Act, 2010”) and Insider Trading/Market Manipulation is one of such predicate offences”, quoted a SECP press release.

As per AML Act, 2010, Insider trading and market manipulation is the only predicate offence falling within the regulatory ambit of the Commission.

Considering its mandate under AML Act, 2010, FIA requested Commission to share details of all cases involving insider trading and market abuse, for parallel investigation at its end under AML Act, 2010.

In view of FIA request and considering the provisions of AML Act, 2010, the Commission shared the details of all such cases of insider trading and market manipulation where investigation had been completed and criminal complaints had already been filed in relevant courts.

Accordingly, a list of 27 criminal complaints filed in the court of law since year 2008 to date, was shared with FIA in September 2024, under the Anti-Money Laundering (Referral) Rules, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the record in respect of said cases is public in nature as the same is part of judicial record and can be accessed by any authority/person applying to the court of law.

It is also clarified that the referral of cases does not accuse the companies whose scrip has been manipulated or the brokerage houses through which trading was undertaken, rather it only specifies the person(s) found involved in Insider Trading and market manipulation, as defined in Securities Act, 2015, while trading in those scrips.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

2 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

2 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

2 minutes ago
 Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

2 minutes ago
 SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

44 minutes ago
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teach ..

Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

7 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

32 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and ord ..

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

7 minutes ago
 Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

7 minutes ago
 Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilater ..

Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties

7 minutes ago
 US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of ..

US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business