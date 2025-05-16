Open Menu

SECP Issued Tailored Checklists For NBFCs To Enhance Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

In a move to facilitate stakeholders and enhance regulatory clarity and operational convenience, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued tailored checklists for each type of business conducted by Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), said a release issued here on Friday.

This initiative underscores SECP’s ongoing commitment to improving regulatory efficiency, ensuring effectiveness, and promoting ease of doing business in the non-bank financial sector.

Aligned with international best practices, the newly developed checklists provide clear, structured guidance to sponsors, applicants, and existing license holders for fulfilling applicable legal and procedural requirements across various NBFC business lines.

These include Asset Management Services, Investment Finance Services, Leasing, Housing Finance, Microfinance, Discounting Services, Venture Capital and Private Equity, Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions, and REIT Management Services.

By streamlining documentation and process requirements for each business type, these checklists will help stakeholders better understand regulatory expectations, thereby reducing processing time, eliminating ambiguity, and strengthening compliance.

