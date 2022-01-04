UrduPoint.com

SECP Issues A Guidebook For Formation And Licensing Of NBFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensing of NBFC

In order to facilitate the prospective investors of Non-Banking Finance Sector and as part of its objective to promote ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a procedural guide on formation and licensing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate the prospective investors of Non-Banking Finance Sector and as part of its objective to promote ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a procedural guide on formation and licensing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

Available on the SECP's website, this guidebook provides comprehensive information on the procedure for formation, incorporation and licensing of the NBFCs, applicable fees, important pre-requisites, reference to the relevant legal provisions, forms and formats.

The Guide covers applicable requirements for formation and licensing of Fund Management NBFCs as well as Lending NBFCs.

Fund Management NBFCs provide services including Asset Management, Investment Advisory, REIT Management, Private Equity and Venture Capital management and Pension Fund Schemes. Lending NBFCs provide services including Investment Finance Services, Discounting, Housing Finance, Microfinance and Leasing.

By consolidating all the applicable requirements at one place, the Guidebook would make it easier for the prospective investors to understand and comply with the applicable regulatory regime.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Guide All Housing

Recent Stories

Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accide ..

Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accident

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs150 per tola 4 Jan 2022

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 per tola 4 Jan 2022

1 minute ago
 DPO Swabi holds open court

DPO Swabi holds open court

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University IMS deptt offering R ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University IMS deptt offering Rs one mn scholarships to needy ..

2 minutes ago
 16 projects launched for welfare of farmers: Senat ..

16 projects launched for welfare of farmers: Senate informed

5 minutes ago
 Speeding car kills one and injured four in Havelia ..

Speeding car kills one and injured four in Havelian Bazar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.