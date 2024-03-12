Open Menu

SECP Issues Clarification On Its Power To Call Meetings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued clarification on Commission’s power to call meetings under Section 147 of Companies Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued clarification on Commission’s power to call meetings under Section 147 of Companies Act, 2017

The SECP has issued a circular No. 7/2024 clarifying power of the Commission to call or direct the calling of general meetings of the companies.

In the Circular issued on March 07, 2024, it is clarified that in case of default in holding a general meeting by the Company, the Commission is empowered under section 147 of the Companies Act, 2017 to direct holding of overdue general meetings on its own motion or on application of any director or member of the Company. The spirit of the provision of section 147 of the Act is to empower directors or members to compel the company to hold its overdue general meetings with the intervention of the Commission.

Moreover, this provision has provided an alternate remedy when the normal machinery of the company management has failed.

The Commission has therefore, clarified through circular that an aggrieved member or director, in his individual capacity, may file an application to the Commission under section 147 of the Act which should be properly substantiated with proper justification along with documentary evidence. Applications filed by or on behalf of companies under section 147 of the Act shall not be considered by the Commission since a company cannot seek direction against itself.

It is further clarified that if the defaulting company has convened its overdue meeting in compliance with applicable legal provisions, it will be deemed valid even if section 147 of the Act has not been invoked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company March May 2017

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclus ..

Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclusive to address conflicts, cris ..

7 minutes ago
 RDA takes strict action against illegal housing sc ..

RDA takes strict action against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks

7 minutes ago
 Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

7 minutes ago
 First meeting of District Monitoring Committee hel ..

First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held

7 minutes ago
 SSP Operations visits residences of martyred polic ..

SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences

7 minutes ago
Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father deat ..

Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father death anniversary

7 minutes ago
 ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for providing relief to common men du ..

Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan

7 minutes ago
 CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

28 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

32 minutes ago
 Crime control, security arrangements during Ramaza ..

Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business