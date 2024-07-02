SECP Issues Consultation Paper On Certifications Of Financial Sector Professionals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a concept paper titled "Consultation on Mandatory Certifications and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Requirements in Financial Services"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a concept paper titled "Consultation on Mandatory Certifications and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Requirements in Financial Services".
The paper proposes consolidation of all certification requirements across SECP regulated sectors with the introduction of a comprehensive regulatory framework for training and regulating financial services professionals, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The concept paper has been made available on the SECP website for soliciting public feedback.
Earlier in 2009, the SECP adopted a mandatory certificate model to enhance the professional competence of financial services professionals and specified the functions and positions in the regulated sector that were required to obtain certifications.
In that context, the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) introduced relevant certifications.
The SECP believes that an overarching regulatory structure for regulating professionals is the best way forward. The financial services sector is crucial for economic growth and its professionals are expected to meet high professional standards in order to protect investor interests.
The concept paper also suggests continuing professional education (CPE) to keep professionals updated on industry trends and regulatory changes, thereby promoting a more efficient and effective regulatory environment.
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day
50 vehicles challaned over violations
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections26 minutes ago
-
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June2 hours ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July2 hours ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat2 hours ago
-
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi3 hours ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE3 hours ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points3 hours ago
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub4 hours ago
-
Mission Director USAID reaffirms commitment of continue support Pakistan's agriculture sector4 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 03 paisa against Dollar2 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in June2 hours ago