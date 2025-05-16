SECP issues cyber security advisory to all companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday has issued an advisory to all the companies, in light of the recent geopolitical situation and resultant heightened cyber security threat alerts, urging companies to adopt cyber security best practices.

The advisory warns against the potential impact of failure to adopt such best practices including potential Operational Disruptions, Data Loss and Reputational Loss,said a press release issued here on Friday.

The advisory also recommends measures such as stricter access control, reducing network vulnerabilities, building readiness for security incidents and creating awareness among the users.

The SECP further urged companies to take immediate measures to safeguard their data and network integrity, and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s financial and information infrastructure.