SECP Issues Draft Amendments To The REIT Regulations, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday issued a notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Regulations, 2022 (the “REIT Regulations”)

The draft amendments follow an extensive consultation process with key stakeholders, including REIT Management Companies (RMCs), trustees, the banking sector, mutual funds, legal firms, and consultants, said a news release.

The draft amendments follow an extensive consultation process with key stakeholders, including REIT Management Companies (RMCs), trustees, the banking sector, mutual funds, legal firms, and consultants, said a news release.

Initial feedback was collected to pinpoint areas for improvement in the REIT Regulations. The insights were consolidated into a detailed Consultation Paper titled “Areas of Improvement in the REIT Regulations, 2022”, which was published to invite further feedback.

In-person consultations were subsequently held in Karachi and Lahore, where the feedback was discussed in-depth, ensuring the proposals were refined based on a consensus-driven approach.

The SECP has now notified the draft amendments for comments before these become effective. These amendments focus on streamlining procedures for registration of trust deed and REIT Scheme; establishing clearer timelines for transferring real estate/shares of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) under the REIT scheme, and promoting early listing of REIT schemes to boost their presence as a capital market asset class.

Additionally, the amendments aim to strengthen the roles and responsibilities of the RMC and trustee, address regulatory arbitrage across different REIT structures, and enhance adherence to the Shariah governance framework.

The SECP is committed to a robust and transparent consultation process, ensuring stakeholders have ample opportunity to contribute during the regulatory review.

Feedback on the draft amendments can be submitted by February 13, 2025, to [email protected].

