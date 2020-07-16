UrduPoint.com
SECP Issues Draft Insurance Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2020 For Public Consultation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

SECP issues draft Insurance Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for public consultation

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has proposed amendments to the primary insurance law i.e. Insurance Ordinance 2000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has proposed amendments to the Primary insurance law i.e. Insurance Ordinance 2000.

The draft law has been placed on SECP's website for stakeholders and public consultation, said a press release issued here.

The Draft Bill will address the regulatory gaps in existing law and provide a conducive regulatory environment to encourage market development. It will facilitate use of technology, provide ease of doing business and address entity specific and systemic risks by shifting towards Risk Based Supervision (RBS) and Risk Based Capital (RBC) Regime.

The amendments in law will also strengthen the regulatory framework and ensure its alignment with the Insurance Core Principles (ICP) of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

The significant reforms proposed in the draft bill include introduction of dedicated microinsurers, provisions for regulation of takaful and re-takaful, regulation of local and foreign reinsurance business for enhancement of local capacity, regulation of reinsurance brokers, flexibility for introduction of new intermediaries, insurance repository and insurance self-network platform, provisions for regulation of index based insurance and InsurTech.

Provisions for introduction of RBS and RBC regime and establishment and operation of a guarantee fund for insolvency of insurers have been included to strengthen the regulatory framework and align the law with core principles of IAIS and address systemic risk. The amended law will also assist in enhancing compliance with AML/CFT frameworks. The changes include requirement of appointed actuary and product filing of personal lines for non-life insurance, appointment of internal actuary for life insurers and enhancement of market conduct provisions. The regulatory powers of the Commission for regulation and supervision of insurance companies and intermediaries, have also been streamlined in the Draft Bill.

