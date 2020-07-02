UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Issues Draft Reinsurance Brokers Regulations 2020 For Soliciting Public Comments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

SECP issues draft Reinsurance Brokers Regulations 2020 for soliciting public comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the draft of Reinsurance Brokers Regulations 2020 for soliciting public comments.

The proposed regulations aim at bringing reinsurance brokers under regulatory ambit of SECP, said a press release on Thursday.

Reinsurance broking refers to arrangement of reinsurance between the insurance company and the reinsurer. The current insurance regulatory framework encompasses the regulation of only "direct" insurance brokers and do not covers the business of reinsurance brokers.

The draft regulations stipulate various regulatory requirements such as minimum paid up capital, statutory deposit, professional indemnity insurance, the requirement to obtain license from the SECP, filing and reporting, disclosure requirements and certain other provisions relating to conduct of reinsurance brokers.

One of the key feature of draft regulations is to prohibit dual role of the licenced insurance brokers by acting as direct insurance broker and reinsurance broker on the same risk either on their own or through their associates or affiliates. The requirement has been proposed to ensure optimization of local risk retention in the non-life insurance industry and to avoid conflict of interest of insurance local brokers along with their foreign affiliates in a single non-life insurance policy.

Interested parties, stakeholder and pubic can submit their comments within thirty days from the date of notification. The draft regulations will be finalized in the light of stakeholder consultation and will be notified after due regulatory approvals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company Same 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

1 minute ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

1 minute ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan achives major m ..

1 minute ago

Iran reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 232,863 in ..

2 minutes ago

First Diamond League meet of 2020 season in Monaco ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.