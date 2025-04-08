SECP Issues FAQs On Private Fund Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 08:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the Private Fund Sector.
The FAQs aim to provide clear and concise information to stakeholders, investors, and the general public regarding key aspects of the private fund sector, said a press release issued on Tuesday.
The FAQs are designed to assist fund managers, investors, and other stakeholders by providing clarity on the regulatory framework and operational requirements for private funds. It covers a wide range of topics, including an introduction to private funds, their registration and establishment process, governance and management structures, investment and operational guidelines, financial reporting and compliance obligations, the role and responsibilities of the private fund management company, valuation and pricing mechanisms, and applicable regulatory fees and equity requirements.
The FAQs also outline the registration requirement and the documentation of a private fund, making it easier for stakeholders to understand and comply with SECP’s regulatory requirements. The FAQs are expected to simplify the understanding of the regulatory context, address practical concerns and consolidating all relevant information in one place which aims to enhance transparency, promote regulatory compliance, and support the development of the private fund sector in Pakistan.
The FAQs are now available on the SECP website and can be accessed from the following link:
