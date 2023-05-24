UrduPoint.com

SECP Issues Fraud Alert

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SECP issues fraud alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday warned the general public against investing in any fraudulent investment schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives.

The Commission has been constantly clarifying that mere registration of a company, does not authorize it to solicit deposits from the general public or offer investment schemes, said a press release issued here.

The SECP has noticed that a company, namely "Alliance in Motion Global (Private) Limited," is offering various packages to attract the public to its unlawful business activities of multi-level marketing (MLM), in violation of clauses of the memorandum of association.

The directors of the company include Raymond Asperin, Eduardo Cabantog, and Ahmad Muhammad.

Raising unauthorized deposits from the general public and indulging in referral marketing, MLM, pyramid, and ponzi schemes are unlawful activities in terms of the explanation of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The general public is hereby cautioned and advised not to invest in any such illegal investment schemes offered by the aforementioned company.

Remember to always make investments in banks, National Saving Schemes, the stock market, insurance companies, or NBFC companies with valid licenses from SECP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company Alliance 2017 Market From

Recent Stories

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, ..

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, water, green hydrogen projects ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

3 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.