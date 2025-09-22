SECP issues mergers and winding up FAQs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to provide clarity and support regarding the mergers, amalgamations, winding up, and revival of companies.

This initiative aims to facilitate all stakeholders by enhancing their understanding of the regulatory framework governing these areas, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The FAQs offer comprehensive guidance on a wide range of topics, including the jurisdiction of relevant authorities, application procedures, required documentation, necessary approvals, and key concepts.

Developed to assist companies, legal practitioners, advisors, and other stakeholders, the FAQs will help them navigate the complexities involved in merger, winding up, and revival proceedings to ensure a smoother process.

The FAQs are available on the SECP’s website to ensure easy access.

They will assist stakeholders in corporate reorganization, mitigating financial risk, and rehabilitating viable businesses in the country.