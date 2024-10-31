SECP Issues Position Paper To Enable A Startup-friendly Ecosystem
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a comprehensive position paper aimed at fostering a supportive start-up ecosystem in the country for recognizing the importance of a strong Startup friendly ecosystem in Pakistan.
The paper seeks to gather feedback from stakeholders and highlights the critical role of start-ups in driving economic growth and innovation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The paper provides a glimpse into successful start-ups in Pakistan, outlines the importance of a robust start-up ecosystem, and identifies key factors that hinder its development.
The Position Paper delves into various aspects of the start-up landscape, including a comparison of definitions of start-ups adopted in Pakistan and internationally, an overview of the start-up financing life cycle, and the funding status of start-ups over the past four years.
It also reviews the regulatory facilitation provided by the SECP and presents case studies from international jurisdictions where start-ups have significantly contributed to economic growth.
By addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem, the paper opens avenues for constructive dialogue aimed at bridging existing gaps.
To streamline the start-up ecosystem, the paper proposes several consultation avenues, including the establishment of a unified definition of start-ups across key institutions, the creation of a government-backed fund to enhance liquidity, and the introduction of tax reforms to attract private equity and venture capital investments. Furthermore, it emphasizes the need for entrepreneurial support organizations, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, to bolster infrastructure and resources for emerging businesses.
The SECP encourages all stakeholders, including government bodies, private sector representatives, and academic institutions, to engage in this important conversation.
By fostering collaboration and implementing a dynamic policy framework, Pakistan can build a thriving start-up ecosystem that not only promotes innovation but also contributes to sustainable economic development.
Stakeholders are invited to provide their comments and insights on the Position Paper, which will be instrumental in shaping the future of start-ups in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
More Stories From Business
-
Mobile phone imports decreases over 18% to $246 mln in 3 months4 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Ambassador urges for strengthening Pak-Iraq bilateral trade4 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim44 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 20246 hours ago
-
Planning minister calls for global action on climate disaster funding17 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors17 hours ago
-
UK economy to grow faster than expected in 2024/25: budget17 hours ago
-
Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium nearing completion17 hours ago