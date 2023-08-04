Open Menu

SECP Issues Promoters' Guides In German And Korean Languages

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SECP issues promoters' guides in German and Korean languages

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in line with its agenda of facilitating foreign investors, published promoter guides in German and Korean languages.

The SECP has already published promoter guides in different foreign languages, i.e.

, English, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish, urdu, and Arabic, to facilitate investors, said a press release issued here.

The guidebooks would help potential investors from these countries/origins understand the procedure for company registration and other requirements in their native languages.

The promoter's guide contains necessary details in a comprehensive manner regarding the registration of a company in Pakistan, which can be accessed at: https://www.secp.gov.pk/media-center/guide-books/general-guide-books/

