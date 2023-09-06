Open Menu

SECP Issues Shariah Compliance Certificate To A Startup

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 06:07 PM

SECP issues Shariah Compliance Certificate to a startup

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Shariah compliance certificate to a licensed non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services on the Shariah principle of Musawamah, whereby profit margin is included in the sale price of the commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Shariah compliance certificate to a licensed non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services on the Shariah principle of Musawamah, whereby profit margin is included in the sale price of the commodity.

The certificate has been granted to Qist Bazaar (Private) Limited under the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2018, said a press release issued here.

The regulations provide an enabling regulatory framework for the certification of Shariah-compliant companies and Shariah-compliant securities.

Qistbazaar (Private) Limited, an NBFC providing investment finance services, has engaged the services of a Shariah advisor to structure its products and services in accordance with Shariah regulations.

It is expected that more players in the non-bank financial sector will choose to serve Islamic financial products and services in the country.

The first Shariah compliance certificate for a BNPL platform is a significant milestone, promoting Shariah-compliant financial products and enabling new business models for tech-based entrepreneurs.

The SECP, as per the constitutional requirements and its mandate, is committed to developing and promoting Islamic finance within all its regulated sectors.

Earlier this year, the SECP conducted a comprehensive diagnostic review of the Islamic finance market and accelerated efforts for the transformation of regulated sectors to offer Islamic financial services and products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company Sale Buy Price 2018 Market All

Recent Stories

India to showcase tourism potential and cultural h ..

India to showcase tourism potential and cultural history at G20 Summit

2 minutes ago
 UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 hi ..

UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 highlights Africa&#039;s role in ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to de ..

17 minutes ago
 Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration' ..

Africa climate summit adopts 'Nairobi declaration'

26 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among ..

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness among school and university student ..

32 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter ..

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed assu ..

25 minutes ago
Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Rains kill 11 in Mediterranean, east Europe

28 minutes ago
 Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Baske ..

Germany overcome Schroder 'stinker' to reach Basketball World Cup semis

28 minutes ago
 Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

26 minutes ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

26 minutes ago
 Government entities in Ajman discuss developing em ..

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing emirate&#039;s economic sector

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss preparations to host 1st Gulf- ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business