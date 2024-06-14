SECP Launches Companies’ Regularization Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a regularization scheme for companies grappling with defaults on annual filings.
The regularization window will remain open from June 15, 2024-September 15, 2024, providing an opportunity for companies to file their overdue annual returns, documents and accounts by simply paying regular filing fees. There will be no additional charges, penalties, or late fees for filing overdue returns during the scheme period, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The Companies Regularization Scheme applies to a wide range of companies, including non-listed public companies, private companies, SMCs, foreign corporations, and nonprofit organizations established under Section 42 of the Companies Act.
However, this regularization scheme is not applicable to listed companies.
The scheme covers defaults committed up to October 28, 2023. To make the process simple and easy, companies are required to make physical filings so that returns for multiple years can be filed simultaneously.
SECP's Company Regularization Scheme aims to promote compliance and ease regulatory burden by allowing companies to regularize filing defaults without heavy penalties.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Business
-
SECP asks companies to benefit from Regularize scheme by Sept 1515 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.30 pc35 minutes ago
-
Indonesia embassy, ACI hosts 'ASEAN Movie Night'1 hour ago
-
Govt projected to enhance area under major crop production2 hours ago
-
Industry to grow at 4.4% during upcoming fiscal year4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 20248 hours ago
-
PCGA wants government to make cotton profitable for farmers, ginners15 hours ago
-
Punjab govt proposes tax increase in Finance Bill 2024-2517 hours ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 143b for roads sector19 hours ago
-
Funds allocated for establishing Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Autho ..20 hours ago