Open Menu

SECP Launches Policy Framework To Enhance Women Financial Inclusion

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SECP launches policy framework to enhance women financial inclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday unveiled the Women Equality in Finance Policy Framework (WEFP) for Non-Bank Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs), to enhance women’s financial inclusion and strengthen their role in the financial ecosystem.

The policy framework mandates that in next five years 70% of all new clients onboarded by the NBFMCs shall be women, said a news release.

To achieve this, NBMFCs will be encouraged to develop tailored financial products for women entrepreneurs.

To foster Inclusive Governance the policy requires a minimum of 25% female representation on Boards and also sets incremental workforce inclusivity targets.

The policy overall encourages digitization and innovation in the microfinance sector.

With measures such as integrating gender-disaggregated data, training programs for workforce inclusivity, and the modernization of financial services through digital platforms, WEFP aspires to create a resilient and diverse financial sector that uplifts Pakistan’s economy.

WEFP comes as a response to alarming disparities in financial inclusion: women account for only 13% of formal financial institution account holders in Pakistan compared to 34% of men.

Additionally, between 2018 and 2024, the share of female borrowers in the microfinance sector dropped from 54% to 46%, despite women demonstrating superior repayment behaviours.

This data highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to reverse these trends.

SECPs WEFP reaffirms its dedication to advancing gender equity in financial services. By enabling women’s financial empowerment, the framework aims to drive sustainable economic growth, innovation, and resilience in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

3 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

18 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business