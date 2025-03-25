Open Menu

SECP Launches Same-Day Account Opening Initiative For Corporates

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 07:25 PM

SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has developed a concept paper in consultation with the Central Depository Company (CDC) to enhance the eZfile portal for same-day corporate bank account opening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has developed a concept paper in consultation with the Central Depository Company (CDC) to enhance the eZfile portal for same-day corporate bank account opening.

The key features of the concept paper include integrating regulatory, technological, and digital procedures with banking systems to streamline the process, eliminate redundancies, and improve efficiency, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

This integration aims to enhance the ease of doing business, promote financial inclusion, and support economic growth by providing newly established companies with immediate access to banking services.

The eZfile portal will introduce a "Corporate Account Opening" section, enabling companies to set up bank accounts during registration by submitting additional documents.

Verified data will be shared with selected banks for a seamless, standardized, same-day account opening process.

A push-based mechanism will ensure real-time data exchange, while API integration with banks, centralized KYC, e-alerts for activation, and provisions for provisional accounts will enhance efficiency and compliance. The RAAST platform may also be leveraged to streamline transaction processing.

According to the concept paper, this feature aims to create a more efficient, one-stop solution for company incorporation and corporate banking.

The new feature will ensure that businesses can complete the necessary steps for account opening without unnecessary delays or confusion.

The concept paper on enhancing the eZfile portal for same-day corporate bank account opening has been placed on SECP's website to seek public comments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

COP30 president vows to defend global climate figh ..

COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight

5 minutes ago
 Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

2 hours ago
 SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative ..

SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resourc ..

WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India

3 minutes ago
 NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embas ..

NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway

3 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

3 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

3 hours ago
 Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van ro ..

Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business