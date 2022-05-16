SECP launches Stewardship Framework for Institutional Investors

Aiming to promote long-term value creation and "responsible" engagement of institutional investors with the investee companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the Stewardship Guidelines for Institutional Investors

The guidelines are applicable to the Asset Management Companies, Pension Fund Managers, Private Fund Management Companies, Life Insurers and Employees Contributory Funds managed by the Investment Advisors with equity holding in listed companies, said a Press release issued here.

Comprising of a set of best stewardship principles, the guidelines provide a comprehensive stewardship framework to steer institutional investors on effective exercise of their stewardship responsibilities with due regard both to their investors and investee companiesThe Stewardship framework, adopted on 'comply or explain' basis, emphasizes that institutional investors are responsible to their ultimate long-term investors and beneficiaries, and that their policies on voting, monitoring and engagement, conflict of interest and sustainability consideration should be designed to protect the interests of these long-term clients and beneficiaries.

It further provides guidance on how to implement each principle and outcome that is expected from applying the principle.

SECP contemplates conducting orientation sessions in collaboration with key stakeholders for raising awareness on Stewardship Principles within the institutional investors' community and also a post regulatory impact analysis in future to assess implementation of Stewardship Guidelines. The guidelines are available at SECP's website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/stewardship-guidelines-for-institutional-investors/?wpdmdl=44629