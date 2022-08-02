UrduPoint.com

SECP Launches WeChat Service To Facilitate Chinese Investors

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 07:10 PM

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) becomes the first-ever regulatory body and public sector organization to enable WeChat service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) becomes the first-ever regulatory body and public sector organization to enable WeChat service.

The WeChat service will help the Chinese investors in making informed investment decisions and easily incorporate companies in Pakistan.

Through WeChat, users can instantly get information from SECP personnel regarding name availability and company incorporation in Mandarin language, said a press release issued here.

This initiative is part of SECP's ongoing efforts to build a culture of digitalization and enhance user experience.

The use of WeChat is already prevalent in jurisdictions including Singapore, Malaysia and it is paving its way into Europe and South America. With China becoming a global financial powerhouse, it is more important than ever to enable communication with Chinese investors as it is one of Pakistan's top trading partners.

SECP's WeChat Service will enable users to exchange messages, documents, images and payments for complete support and solution. The service can be accessed at any time, on the stated number "03069365625" or WeChat ID "SECPAK'' to directly connect with SECP facilitation officer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Europe China Company Singapore Malaysia From Top

Recent Stories

Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resi ..

Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resignation

51 seconds ago
 ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter ..

ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter crash

53 seconds ago
 Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in ..

Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

55 seconds ago
 Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Ti ..

Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Timargaya, Chitral

57 seconds ago
 Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess da ..

Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess damages caused by monsoon rains

28 minutes ago
 PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in L ..

PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in Lasbela

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.