SECP Launches Women Equality In Finance Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:58 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has unveiled the Women Equality in Finance Policy Framework (WEFP) for Non-Bank Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs), setting a transformative agenda to enhance women’s financial inclusion and strengthen their role in the financial ecosystem
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has unveiled the Women Equality in Finance Policy Framework (WEFP) for Non-Bank Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs), setting a transformative agenda to enhance women’s financial inclusion and strengthen their role in the financial ecosystem.
The policy framework mandates that in next five years 70% of all new clients onboarded by the NBFMCs shall be women.
To achieve this NBMFCs will be encouraged to develop tailored financial products for women entrepreneurs. To foster Inclusive Governance the policy requires a minimum of 25% female representation on boards and also sets incremental workforce inclusivity targets. The policy overall encourages digitization and innovation in the microfinance sector.
With measures such as integrating gender-disaggregated data, training programs for workforce inclusivity, and the modernization of financial services through digital platforms, WEFP aspires to create a resilient and diverse financial sector that uplifts Pakistan’s economy.
WEFP comes as a response to alarming disparities in financial inclusion: women account for only 13% of formal financial institution account holders in Pakistan compared to 34% of men.
Additionally, between 2018 and 2024, the share of female borrowers in the microfinance sector dropped from 54% to 46%, despite women demonstrating superior repayment behaviours. This data highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to reverse these trends.
SECPs WEFP reaffirms its dedication to advancing gender equity in financial services. By enabling women’s financial empowerment, the framework aims to drive sustainable economic growth, innovation, and resilience in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects
More Stories From Business
-
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 202415 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking47 minutes ago
-
Director Livestock visits Jhang, distributes CM livestock cards among cattle farmers8 minutes ago
-
Jam kamal pledges support for Chemical Industry amid power, EFS Challenges8 minutes ago
-
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
FPCCI launches Pakistan-EU Forum to bolster trade, investment4 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani University for agriculture re ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action3 hours ago
-
Ex-FCCI President nominated as Chairman of Advisory Council5 hours ago
-
China's auto sector achieves strong growth in November5 hours ago
-
ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public funds efficiency in Philippines3 hours ago
-
SECP launches policy framework to enhance women financial inclusion6 hours ago