SECP Linked Short Selling With Uptick Rule In Future Market

Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

SECP linked short selling with uptick rule in future market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday, keeping in view COVID-19 and its unprecedented effect on global stock markets, decided that for the April 2020 contract, short sale in 36 specific shares of future market would be subject to an uptick rule.

The decision taken in consultation with market stakeholders and market infrastructure institutions, would l ensure provision of required prior notice period to the market and retain liquidity in the rollover week, an SECP press release said.

The SECP, in order to support the mutual fund industry, extended the maximum period of borrowing by mutual funds for redemption purposes from 90 days to 360 days. Moreover, it also allowed to relax deposit requirements against base minimum capital of TREC holders.

The requirement to perform biometric verification at the time of opening of account was eased, which might be performed within 90 days. However, other KYC requirements as per the CKO and NCCPL Regulations including VERISYS would remain applicable.

Earlier, a number of facilitative measures were undertaken by the SECP, which include collection of market-wide concentration margins at specified threshold to rationalize mode of implementation, near cash instruments collected as acceptable market collateral against exposure by NCCPL ,inclusion of close-out mechanism in DFC market and release of 50% MtM profit in deliverable futures market on T+1 basis and amendments to the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019 to remove free-float condition for shares to be held as treasury.

"Over the last couple of weeks, the SECP has been maintaining close coordination with the Stock Exchange, Clearing and Depository Companies and other market participants and has held multiple sessions. It is comforting that the various risk management measures and market halts instilled in the stock market working effectively, margins were collected in timely manner and no settlement issues were witnessed," the press release said.

