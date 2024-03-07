SECP Notifies Amendments In CRCs Rules 2019
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 06:01 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday notified amendments in the Corporate Restructuring Companies (CRCs) Rules, 2019
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday notified amendments in the Corporate Restructuring Companies (CRCs) Rules, 2019.
The amendments made in light of promulgation of the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act 2021, are aimed at fostering conducive environment for corporate restructuring companies, an SECP news release said on Thursday.
Corporate restructuring companies specialize in acquiring nonperforming assets (NPA) from distressed financial institutions, leveraging their expertise to efficiently manage and recover the same.
The CRC sector plays a key role in minimizing stressed assets in the banking sector through market-led solutions, easing balance sheet burdens and enhancing economic stability.
The subject rules have been amended in consultations with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), International Finance Corporation and public at large.
Notable amended provisions include the establishment of trusts, comprehensive procedures for liquidation of trusts by CRCs, provisions pertaining to the Corporate Restructuring Board (CRB) encompassing its composition, processing/approval of schemes being presented by CRCs, appointment matters, governance, code of conduct, functions and budgetary allocation for operational efficacy.
It may be mentioned that the subject amendments related to trust liquidation enable CRCs to efficiently acquire non-performing assets (NPAs) from financial institutions and facilitating funding for such acquisitions by segregating risks and rewards, thereby ensuring appropriate compensation for investors while offering the potential for substantial returns.
"Simultaneously, the CRB amendments aim to simplify the regulatory approval process for the scheme for arrangement. In essence, the notified amendments are poised to notably improve the rehabilitation process for distressed entities, offering greater opportunities for companies to restructure and restore profitability, ultimately fostering enhanced economic stability," the news release said.
The notification of amendments is available on the SECP’s website which can be accessed from the link: https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/sro-243-of-2024-amendments-to-crc-rules-2019/?wpdmdl=50885
Recent Stories
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Police to ensure security during Ramadan
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares rebound at open25 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 53 points1 hour ago
-
Poster competition held to promote financial literacy among citizens17 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Rizq Trust sign MoU to combat Food Insecurity17 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's forex reserves falls slightly to 144 bln USD in February14 minutes ago
-
Minimum Nisab set at Rs 135,179 for Zakat deduction14 minutes ago
-
Meher appointed as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,750 per tola to Rs 228,1504 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Markets struggle ahead of key US jobs data12 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 March 20247 minutes ago