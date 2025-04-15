SECP Notifies Amendments To NBFC Regulations, 2008
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the final amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008.
These reforms primarily focus on revising the Total Expense Regime (TER) for mutual funds and pension funds while introducing significant measures to enhance the Shariah compliance framework within the mutual fund industry, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
As part of the amendments, the existing Total Expense Ratio (TER) capping regime will be replaced with caps on management fees, effective July 1, 2025. This transition period provides Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and Pension Fund Managers (PFMs) with adequate time to adjust their business strategies. To improve transparency and aid investor decision-making, AMCs and PFMs must also provide detailed TER disclosures for mutual funds and pension funds.
To strengthen Shariah compliance in the industry, the amendments introduce a relaxation for obtaining a Shariah Compliance Certificate for Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) that share a similar structure and strategy with an existing Shariah-compliant scheme. Additionally, all CIS lacking a Shariah Compliance Certificate must obtain one by September 30, 2025. Furthermore, an Annual Shariah Advisor’s Report will now be included in the financial statements distributed to unit holders and Voluntary Pension System (VPS) participants.
The amendments were finalized following extensive stakeholder consultations, including engagements with AMCs, PFMs, and the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP). Through this collaborative process, consensus was reached on amendments aimed at promoting transparency, cost efficiency, and alignment with international best practices in the mutual fund and pension fund sectors.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Business
-
SECP notifies amendments to NBFC Regulations, 20086 minutes ago
-
Haroon chairs a meeting to review appointments of BoDs and CEOs in key industries16 minutes ago
-
ICCI stresses need for international-level skill centers to combat poverty, unemployment26 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges economists to highlight role of supportive ecosystem for national development56 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, business leaders' hails "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025"1 hour ago
-
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs600 to Rs.339,400 per tola1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 40.99% to 75,265 units during Jul-Mar 20253 hours ago
-
SECP to setup a centralized UBO Registry3 hours ago
-
SECP to setup a centralizes corporate,UBO registry3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago