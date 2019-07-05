SECP officers given special powers for raids, seizure

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officers have been given special powers to conduct raids and seize records

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officers have been given special powers to conduct raids and seize records.According to the notification issued on Friday, the SECP investigation officers have been allowed to enter houses and offices of investigation during raids and broke open the vehicle windows if not given access to check vehicle.The notification was issued under seasoned search laws 2019 and the Federal cabinet has also given approval.

Under the new law, the SECP officers have been allowed to seek forensic reports of their interest from any provincial and federal department and agency.Following the notification, now the SECP investigation officers break open the doors of the houses and offices, besides they can climb boundary walls and break windows of the compound of their investigation.

They can also seize documents, laptop, mobile phone and other related things during raids.The officials are allowed to crackdown at intern-provincial level. They can also break car windows mirrors on solid and authentic information.

The officials are also allowed to enter in the houses of suspects by breaking window of the room or through climbing boundary wall.They are allowed to enter in the offices and houses as per the requirement of the investigation. The notification has been issued under Section 31 of the SRCP Acts 1997.Precautionary measures will also be taken to keep the record secret.