UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Officers Given Special Powers For Raids, Seizure

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:44 PM

SECP officers given special powers for raids, seizure

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officers have been given special powers to conduct raids and seize records

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officers have been given special powers to conduct raids and seize records.According to the notification issued on Friday, the SECP investigation officers have been allowed to enter houses and offices of investigation during raids and broke open the vehicle windows if not given access to check vehicle.The notification was issued under seasoned search laws 2019 and the Federal cabinet has also given approval.

Under the new law, the SECP officers have been allowed to seek forensic reports of their interest from any provincial and federal department and agency.Following the notification, now the SECP investigation officers break open the doors of the houses and offices, besides they can climb boundary walls and break windows of the compound of their investigation.

They can also seize documents, laptop, mobile phone and other related things during raids.The officials are allowed to crackdown at intern-provincial level. They can also break car windows mirrors on solid and authentic information.

The officials are also allowed to enter in the houses of suspects by breaking window of the room or through climbing boundary wall.They are allowed to enter in the offices and houses as per the requirement of the investigation. The notification has been issued under Section 31 of the SRCP Acts 1997.Precautionary measures will also be taken to keep the record secret.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Mobile Vehicle Car 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Threats to Gulalai Ismail's family must stop

6 minutes ago

Builders say CDA is not processing their applicati ..

38 seconds ago

Pakistan, Iran should enhace trade ties: President ..

39 seconds ago

Amnesty Scheme-2019 of showing inland hidden asset ..

42 seconds ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

45 seconds ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 42.65 bln interest free ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.