SECP Okays Centralized Gateway Portal To Facilitate Digital On-boarding Of Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 09:25 PM

To facilitate the digital on-boarding of investors in different asset classes in the regulated sectors and evade repeated KYC processing, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the development of centralized digital on-boarding platform namely the Centralized Gateway Portal

The platform will offer a uniform digital on-boarding process and standardized KYC requirements, along with one-time KYC information processing, said a press release issued here.

SECP has tasked the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) to develop and implement the portal, potentially, within the period of three months.

Pursuant to the above, customers who will on-board through the digital portal, will only be required to fill KYC requirements once.

While opening another account with any of the above-mentioned SECP-regulated entities, they will not be required to re-submit the KYC information and documents in same or different asset class.

The one-time KYC information processing will be applicable on securities brokers, futures brokers, asset management companies & insurance Companies and their distribution agents, Securities & Futures Advisors and Investment Advisors.

This will significantly facilitate customers, remove duplication and streamline the customer on-boarding process. The portal also aims to take advantage of advancements in technology and offer a user-friendly and efficient digital onboarding mechanism, while reducing turnaround time for opening of accounts. It is also expected to bring efficiency in AML/CGT compliance by centralized identity verification, screening of customers and assisting the intermediaries in risk rating of their customers.

For effective implementation of the mechanism for on-boarding of customers in a swift and simplified manner, the SECP has issued a Circular, available on its website, specifying information to be obtained from customers to ensure applicability across all asset classes and bring uniformity in on-boarding process.

Further, industry participants have been instructed to align their account opening forms with the requirements of the Circular and establish the required connectivity for sharing of customers' information with Portal with the consent of customers.

