SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted an online session to educate intermediaries on the recent amendments made in the Associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018.

These regulations primarily regulate not-for-profit companies in Pakistan and the latest amendments are likely to further simplify the licensing requirements for such companies and also improve ease of doing business, said a press release issued by SECP here on Monday.

The attendees were also informed of obligations applicable on promoters and intermediaries seeking license under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The interactive session was followed by a Q&A session.

The session was attended by a significant number of participants through online streaming via zoom platform. The participants appreciated SECP's efforts for public engagement.