SECP organizes capacity building workshop for journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in a capacity building workshop on Thursday, apprised for journalists about the SECP's efforts on promoting Islamic finance and encouraging innovation within its regulatory domain.

The session was attended by leading journalists from print and electronic media, said a press release said.

SECP Executive Director Musarat Jabeen, while welcoming the participants, informed them about various reforms initiated by the Commission in its efforts to facilitate financial inclusion and market expansion, with the objective to improve the business climate in Pakistan.

Tariq Naseem, Head of Islamic Finance Department at SECP, gave an overview of Islamic Finance, its basic principles, and informed the participants about SECP's efforts in developing local Islamic financial ecosystem.

He also highlighted salient features of the recent diagnostic report on Islamic finance published by SECP, which had identified various impediments in the growth of Islamic Finance and policy recommendations needed for its development in the country.

SECP Director Amina Aziz informed the attendees of Commission's Regulatory Sandbox initiative, which allows for live testing of new products, services, or business models not covered under existing laws.

This programme, launched in 2020, was now entering its fourth cohort, inviting applications covering both Islamic financing and conventional financing, with preference given to Shariah-compliant digital finance models, she added.

"Potential areas include crowdsourcing, liquidity management, nano-finance, small ticket savings, sukuk fractionalization, and any new takaful model or digital intermediation in regulated Islamic financial services," she said.