UrduPoint.com

SECP Organizes Capacity Building Workshop For Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM

SECP organizes capacity building workshop for journalists

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in a capacity building workshop on Thursday, apprised for journalists about the SECP's efforts on promoting Islamic finance and encouraging innovation within its regulatory domain.

The session was attended by leading journalists from print and electronic media, said a press release said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in a capacity building workshop on Thursday, apprised for journalists about the SECP's efforts on promoting Islamic finance and encouraging innovation within its regulatory domain.

The session was attended by leading journalists from print and electronic media, said a press release said.

SECP Executive Director Musarat Jabeen, while welcoming the participants, informed them about various reforms initiated by the Commission in its efforts to facilitate financial inclusion and market expansion, with the objective to improve the business climate in Pakistan.

Tariq Naseem, Head of Islamic Finance Department at SECP, gave an overview of Islamic Finance, its basic principles, and informed the participants about SECP's efforts in developing local Islamic financial ecosystem.

He also highlighted salient features of the recent diagnostic report on Islamic finance published by SECP, which had identified various impediments in the growth of Islamic Finance and policy recommendations needed for its development in the country.

SECP Director Amina Aziz informed the attendees of Commission's Regulatory Sandbox initiative, which allows for live testing of new products, services, or business models not covered under existing laws.

This programme, launched in 2020, was now entering its fourth cohort, inviting applications covering both Islamic financing and conventional financing, with preference given to Shariah-compliant digital finance models, she added.

"Potential areas include crowdsourcing, liquidity management, nano-finance, small ticket savings, sukuk fractionalization, and any new takaful model or digital intermediation in regulated Islamic financial services," she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business 2020 Market Media From

Recent Stories

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks ..

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran to Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships as Bi ..

Russia, Iran to Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships as Bilateral Trade Grows - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive in full swing

Anti-Polio drive in full swing

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

11 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.