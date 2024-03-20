SECP organizes financial literacy lecture at Margalla College, F-7/4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a financial literacy lecture at Post-Graduate Margalla College (IMCG) F-7/4, Islamabad, on the subject of "Savings and Investment: Pathway to a Better Future.”

A large contingent of students and faculty members attended the lecture, Said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The session focused on providing students and faculty with essential knowledge about managing finances, saving effectively, and making informed investment decisions for long-term financial security.

The SECP has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to improve financial literacy in federal degree colleges.

Speaking at the event, the Principal, Ms Ayesha Kiani expressed her gratitude to the Ministry and SECP for their efforts in spreading financial literacy to colleges and expressed keen interest in continuing such activities on a regular basis. "This seminar plays a vital role in empowering young minds to make informed financial decisions," she stated.

The Ministry and SECP's collaborative effort to promote financial literacy among students is consistent with their overall objective to create a financially informed and responsible society in Pakistan.