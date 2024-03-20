Open Menu

SECP Organizes Financial Literacy Lecture At Margalla College, F-7/4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:14 PM

SECP organizes financial literacy lecture at Margalla College, F-7/4

D, (Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a financial literacy lecture at Post-Graduate Margalla College (IMCG) F-7/4, Islamabad, on the subject of "Savings and Investment: Pathway to a Better Future.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a financial literacy lecture at Post-Graduate Margalla College (IMCG) F-7/4, Islamabad, on the subject of "Savings and Investment: Pathway to a Better Future.”

A large contingent of students and faculty members attended the lecture, Said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The session focused on providing students and faculty with essential knowledge about managing finances, saving effectively, and making informed investment decisions for long-term financial security.

The SECP has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to improve financial literacy in federal degree colleges.

Speaking at the event, the Principal, Ms Ayesha Kiani expressed her gratitude to the Ministry and SECP for their efforts in spreading financial literacy to colleges and expressed keen interest in continuing such activities on a regular basis. "This seminar plays a vital role in empowering young minds to make informed financial decisions," she stated.

The Ministry and SECP's collaborative effort to promote financial literacy among students is consistent with their overall objective to create a financially informed and responsible society in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Education Young Event

Recent Stories

Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscrea ..

Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants

1 second ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

4 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

6 minutes ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

6 minutes ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

6 minutes ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

6 minutes ago
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate ..

Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting

1 minute ago
 EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

12 minutes ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business