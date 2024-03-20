SECP Organizes Financial Literacy Lecture At Margalla College, F-7/4
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:14 PM
D, (Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a financial literacy lecture at Post-Graduate Margalla College (IMCG) F-7/4, Islamabad, on the subject of "Savings and Investment: Pathway to a Better Future.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a financial literacy lecture at Post-Graduate Margalla College (IMCG) F-7/4, Islamabad, on the subject of "Savings and Investment: Pathway to a Better Future.”
A large contingent of students and faculty members attended the lecture, Said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The session focused on providing students and faculty with essential knowledge about managing finances, saving effectively, and making informed investment decisions for long-term financial security.
The SECP has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to improve financial literacy in federal degree colleges.
Speaking at the event, the Principal, Ms Ayesha Kiani expressed her gratitude to the Ministry and SECP for their efforts in spreading financial literacy to colleges and expressed keen interest in continuing such activities on a regular basis. "This seminar plays a vital role in empowering young minds to make informed financial decisions," she stated.
The Ministry and SECP's collaborative effort to promote financial literacy among students is consistent with their overall objective to create a financially informed and responsible society in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..
China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital
Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting
EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi
Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting1 minute ago
-
EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister12 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce online land record service for Overseas Pakistanis: Minister for Overseas Pakistan ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs ‘Economic Long March’ to achieve development, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens2 hours ago
-
FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE3 hours ago
-
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.08 pct higher3 hours ago
-
Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties4 hours ago
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI4 hours ago