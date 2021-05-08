UrduPoint.com
SECP Organizes Webinar On Growth Enterprise Board

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

SECP organizes webinar on growth enterprise board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commision of Pakistan (SECP) has organized a webinar on growth enterprise board.

While continuing its outreach efforts to promote startups and innovative solutions to the financial market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) Innovation Office, in collaboration with National Incubation Center (NIC), held another webinar titled ''An Overview of Growth Enterprise Board" said a press release issued by SECP here on Saturday.

The session focused on providing awareness regarding Growth Enterprise Market (GEM), which serves as a second-tier board at pakistan stock exchange (PSX) for the listing and trading of equity securities.

As an alternate to the Main Board of psx, GEM allows both SMEs and large cap companies to raise equity capital from eligible investors and provides a platform for companies to avail low cost financing.

The participants were provided a comprehensive overview of regulatory regime of GEM Board, which aims to facilitate small and medium sized companies in capital formation and promote ease of doing business in the country.

During the interactive session, the panelist addressed various queries raised by the participants, and elucidate the recent reforms introduced by SECP to improve regulatory ecosystem in Pakistan.

SECP's efforts for arranging public engagement and awareness sessions is well appreciated by the participants of the webinar, who called for continuing such initiative.

