SECP organizes webinar on revamping of the Securities Act,Futures Market Act

(@FahadShabbir)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday organized a Webinar on revamping and amalgamation of the Securities Act and Futures Market Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday organized a Webinar on revamping and amalgamation of the Securities Act and Futures Market Act.

The SECP has undertaken the exercise as part of its reform agenda to transform and modernize the legal structure of the capital markets,said a statement issued by SECP here.

The webinar was held to engage the stakeholders for soliciting suggestions for improvements in the laws and amalgamate both the Acts.

The Webinar focused on identification of impediments which hamper businesses growth, reforms to encourage technological innovation, digitization, regulatory impediments relating to introduction of Islamic finance products and areas for development and improvements in market infrastructure.

The webinar was very well attended by the participants from a diverse background. Several suggestions were received from the participants for amendments in the laws.

Further, the SECP also provided detailed responses to queries raised by the attendees. The SECP aims to achieve a simple, rational, internally consistent and straight forward law capable of being easily understood, implemented and enforced.

The law shall serve as an additional advantage for the stakeholders, all consequential beneficiaries as well as the regulators.

The SECP in a short span of time has managed to introduce a multifaceted reform agenda for the capital markets and corporate sector through extensive efforts.