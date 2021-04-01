SECP organizes Webinar on Venture Capital, Private Equity Investment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :As a part of its efforts to facilitate start-ups and discuss and promote innovative financial solutions, SECP's Innovation Office, in collaboration with National Incubation Center (NIC) organises a webinar on "Facilitating Venture Capital and Private Equity Investment".

The discussion focused on recent reforms and policy measures introduced by SECP to promote vibrancy and encourage growth of the Private Funds industry.

Private Funds have the potential to unleash funding of new profitable ideas in SMEs and help achieve much-needed economic stimulus with new employment opportunities, said a press release issued here.

The SECP panelists provided a comprehensive overview of the applicable regulatory framework, key regulatory changes and accomplishments through synergy with other regulators.

The panelists also shed light on measures being undertaken for improving the overall PE&VC landscape. At the conclusion of the well attended webinar, SECP officials addressed various queries to the satisfaction of participants.

Participants appreciated SECP's efforts of public engagement and called for continuing such initiatives of public and stakeholder awareness.