SECP organizes workshop on Capital Markets Surveillance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday organized a of workshop for Council Energy and Economic Journalists (CEEJ), focusing on oversight of trading activities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The SECP team explained that the stock exchange played an important role in capital formation, financial inclusion and diversification of investments, said a press release issued here.

The participants were briefed on the trading, clearing, settlement and custodial functions of the pakistan stock exchange, the National Clearing Company, and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, collectively referred to as Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs).

The presentation on digital online account opening process emphasized the convenience offered by the newly introduced Centralized Gateway Portal (CGP) for retail investors across all financial intermediaries including brokers, asset management companies and insurance companies.

The new process has simplified the process for opening accounts with multiple financial intermediaries by ensuring that most of the required documents and details are available in the CGP.

The presentation on market surveillance explained SECP’s mandate with respect to surveillance.

The participants were informed about different types of market abuse, such as insider trading, market manipulation and briefed about various tools for surveillance that have been deployed at SECP and psx.

The participants agreed that regular communication between regulators and the media is a good practice that will lead to more effective regulation by the regulators and more responsible reporting by the media.