SECP, PMEX Discuss Strategy For Commodities Market Development
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan delegation, led by Chairperson Akif Saeed on Tuesday met with the board of Directors of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), to discuss the strategy for development of the commodities futures market in Pakistan.
The PMEX management presented its strategic plan including key priority areas, growth of the commodities futures market, improved oversight and risk management practices, said a press release issued by the SECP.
The participants discussed the challenges faced in the development of commodities futures market and deliberated ways to address them.
The meeting also focused on strengthening the regulatory framework, governance, transparency, and market development. Key discussions focused on enabling Agri-commodity futures trading, promoting wider participation of farmers, traders, and financial institutions, and advancing the use of Electronic Warehouse Receipts to build a more efficient and inclusive commodities market.
The SECP reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with PMEX in promoting agricultural based futures contracts, diversifying the product base, and advancing policies that contribute to efficient market operations and sustainable growth of commodities market in Pakistan.
