SECP Proposes Amendments In Credit And Suretyship Rules

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Credit and Suretyship (Conduct of Business) Rules, 2018 for the insurance sector.

The main objective of the draft amendments, which have been placed on the SECP's website for eliciting public opinion, is to delink the requirement of collateral under the Rules from the reinsurance, an SECP press release here Wednesday said.

During a stakeholders consultation session, it was pointed out that the Rules require procuring of collateral on guarantees/bonds of an amount equivalent to 80% of the sum insured less reinsurance, which has led to reduction of business and lessening of retention on credit and suretyship business.

"Therefore, to facilitate industry, the SECP has proposed amendments in rules to delink the collateral requirement from reinsurance," the press release said.

It is proposed that the insurance companies may collect collateral at 10% of the sum insured under insurance guarantee contracts.

The draft amendments have been placed on the website of the SECP at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/sro-345-i-2020-draft-of-amendments-to-the-credit-and-suretyship-conduct-of-business-rules-2018/?wpdmdl=39190&refresh=5eaaac2d8433b1588243501.

"The stakeholders can provide their feedback within 30 days of its notification. The SECP believes that this measure will facilitate the insurance industry increase in local retention of insurance risks thus reducing precious foreign exchange," the press release added.

