UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Proposes Amendments In Securities And Futures Advisors (Licensing & Operations) Regulations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

SECP proposes amendments in Securities and Futures Advisors (Licensing & Operations) Regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments in Securities and Futures Advisors (Licensing & Operations) Regulations, 2017 to propel the initiatives of the Commission for broadening investor base and enhancing outreach of capital market.

Through these amendments, the SECP has proposed to allow individuals to act as Securities and Futures Advisors and to act as distributor of units of mutual funds of multiple Asset Management Companies (AMCs), said a press release issued here.

This will enable creation of new distribution channels and increase financial inclusion in the country.

Moreover, to reduce regulatory burden on companies, the requirement of experience of CEO/or head of its advisory services, has been reduced to three years instead of existing requirement of five years. This will encourage participation of young and qualified professionals in the capital market, meeting fit and proper criteria, to act as Securities & Futures advisors.

The notification of draft on proposed amendments in the Regulations is available on SECP website, www.secp.gov.pk for eliciting public opinion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Young 2017 Market

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

16 minutes ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

31 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.