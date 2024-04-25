SECP Proposes Amendments To General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday proposed amendments to the General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019, allowing non-life insurers to present their complete takaful results in their financial statements
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday proposed amendments to the General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019, allowing non-life insurers to present their complete takaful results in their financial statements.
The amendments, proposed vide SRO 569(I)/2024, have been placed on the SECP’s website to solicit public opinion and suggestions thereon, said a news release.
The complete disclosure of revenues from takaful operations will facilitate the insurance companies, as under the aforementioned Regulations, currently non-life insurers are required to present their takaful result as a single line item in their financial statements, irrespective of the size of their takaful operations.
To ensure complete disclosure of conventional and takaful results, the draft amendments suggest that supporting notes to the financial statements provide a complete breakdown of conventional and window takaful operations, it added.
Stakeholders or any interested parties can send their comments and suggestions to the Director Insurance Division, SECP, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad. Public comments received within thirty days of the date of SRO shall be taken into consideration.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Business
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy stresses quantum jump in bilateral trade1 minute ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $1,976 million from IT services' export in 8 months1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 80 points2 hours ago
-
Ahad Cheem lauds UNDP’s cooperation2 hours ago
-
London stocks hit new record on blockbuster mining takeover bid2 hours ago
-
Sialkot University, Ministry of Climate Change, Ethiopian embassy host business forum3 hours ago
-
WB Director urges 'bold' fiscal reforms for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability10 seconds ago
-
Eurozone business activity accelerates in April11 seconds ago
-
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again4 hours ago