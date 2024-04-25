Open Menu

SECP Proposes Amendments To General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday proposed amendments to the General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019, allowing non-life insurers to present their complete takaful results in their financial statements

The amendments, proposed vide SRO 569(I)/2024, have been placed on the SECP’s website to solicit public opinion and suggestions thereon, said a news release.

The complete disclosure of revenues from takaful operations will facilitate the insurance companies, as under the aforementioned Regulations, currently non-life insurers are required to present their takaful result as a single line item in their financial statements, irrespective of the size of their takaful operations.

To ensure complete disclosure of conventional and takaful results, the draft amendments suggest that supporting notes to the financial statements provide a complete breakdown of conventional and window takaful operations, it added.

Stakeholders or any interested parties can send their comments and suggestions to the Director Insurance Division, SECP, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad. Public comments received within thirty days of the date of SRO shall be taken into consideration.

