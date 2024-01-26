SECP Proposes Anti-harassment Measures For Listed Companies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In a bid to promote safety and respect in the workplace, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 for public consultation.
The proposed amendments require the board of directors of listed companies to implement robust anti-harassment policies that align with the protection against harassment of women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and relevant provincial laws, said a news release issued here on Friday.
These policies will uphold the rights and well-being of all employees, fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment.
The amendments mandate several critical measures to ensure the effective implementation of anti-harassment policies as required under the Workplace Act, 2010, including development of a Code of Conduct, formation of Inquiry Committee, designation of Competent Authority and the display of Code of Conduct for awareness of all employees ensuring clear communication and accessibility.
This initiative marks a significant step towards building a more equitable and ethical corporate landscape in Pakistan.
Integrating robust anti-harassment policies into the Code of Corporate Governance sets a strong precedent for responsible business practices and demonstrates the SECP's commitment to fostering safe and empowering workplaces for all.
The draft amendments are available for public comments and feedback on the SECP's website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/notification-amendments-to-the-listed-companies-code-of-corporate-governance-regulations-2019/?wpdmdl=50448
