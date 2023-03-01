UrduPoint.com

SECP Proposes Changes In Regulations To Facilitate Election Of Female, Independent Directors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SECP proposes changes in regulations to facilitate election of female, independent directors

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 with the aim to facilitate companies listed on pakistan stock exchange (psx) in meeting regulatory requirements relating to the election of independent and female directors to their boards.

Draft amendments to the regulations along with a concept paper have been made public soliciting stakeholders' consultation, said a press release issued here.

Under the proposed model, a three-tier voting structure for listed companies is being proposed whereby votes shall be cast separately for the three categories of directors i.e. female, independent and others. It shall be the discretion of the shareholders to cast their votes to any candidate in each of the three categories and the number of votes for each category shall be counted separately.

The model will not restrict the right of a person to be a director in multiple categories e.g a female director can also be an independent director.

It is pertinent to mention that the role of independent directors is globally recognized in bringing specialized expertise to the board and contributing to conflict resolution.

The initiative to mandate the presence of at least one female director on the board is part of SECP's integrated approach to strengthening corporate governance in public-interest companies.

These reforms will not only improve the corporate governance framework but will also play an important role in protecting minority interests by ensuring the election of independent directors in an efficient and transparent manner.

The consultation paper and notifications containing the proposed amendments are placed on the website of SECP for public consultation and feedback can be shared by emailing at category.voting@secp.gov.pk.

