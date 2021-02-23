UrduPoint.com
SECP Proposes Reduction In Turnaround Time For Payment Of Cash Dividends

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:41 PM

SECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Taking another step forward towards facilitating minority shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed reducing turnaround time for payment of cash dividend to shareholders of listed companies from the existing 15 days to 03 working days only.

The SECP has issued draft amendments to Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017 to solicit public comments.

SECP believes that the proposed time period of three-working days is sufficient for transfer of cash dividend from a company's bank account to the bank accounts of their respective shareholders.

Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 requires every listed company to pay cash dividend only through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of a shareholder.

Since, transfer of cash dividend through IBANs is safe, cost effective and efficient, all shareholders are required to provide their IBANs to their respective companies, for making payment of cash dividends.

The draft amendments are available on the SECP website. Interested individuals/ stakeholders can furnish comments on email id arshad.mahmood@secp.gov.pk; and rohail.ahmed@secp.gov.pk by March 8, 2021.

