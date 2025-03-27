SECP publish draft guidelines for professional Conduct in GMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published the draft Guidelines for Professional Conduct in General Meetings to invite public comments and feedback.

The guidelines have been issued pursuant to SECP’s commitment to safeguarding shareholders’ rights, enhancing corporate governance practices, and upholding market integrity, said a release issued here on Thursday.

These guidelines aim to encourage professionalism and effective communication, ensuring equal opportunities for all shareholders to participate, express their concerns, and vote on important corporate matters in an informed manner during general meetings.

The guidelines focus on facilitating effective general meetings, with emphasis on pre-meeting preparation, respectful discussion, transparent voting, and post-meeting collaboration by all companies, particularly listed companies.

All stakeholders are invited to share their valuable feedback on the draft guidelines, which are available on the SECP’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3dx4zked.