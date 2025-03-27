Open Menu

SECP Publish Draft Guidelines For Professional Conduct In GMs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SECP publish draft guidelines for professional Conduct in GMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published the draft Guidelines for Professional Conduct in General Meetings to invite public comments and feedback.

The guidelines have been issued pursuant to SECP’s commitment to safeguarding shareholders’ rights, enhancing corporate governance practices, and upholding market integrity, said a release issued here on Thursday.

These guidelines aim to encourage professionalism and effective communication, ensuring equal opportunities for all shareholders to participate, express their concerns, and vote on important corporate matters in an informed manner during general meetings.

The guidelines focus on facilitating effective general meetings, with emphasis on pre-meeting preparation, respectful discussion, transparent voting, and post-meeting collaboration by all companies, particularly listed companies.

All stakeholders are invited to share their valuable feedback on the draft guidelines, which are available on the SECP’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3dx4zked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

50 seconds ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

24 minutes ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

13 hours ago
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

14 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

14 hours ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

14 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business