Open Menu

SECP Publishes Consultation Paper On Adoption Of AAOIFIs Standards For Islamic Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic finance

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a consultation paper to seek comments and feedback of stakeholders on the implementation of a new strategy for the adoption of AAOIFI’s Shariah, accounting, auditing and governance standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a consultation paper to seek comments and feedback of stakeholders on the implementation of a new strategy for the adoption of AAOIFI’s Shariah, accounting, auditing and governance standards.

The proposed new strategy aims to enhance the adoption of Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) standards by introducing a more comprehensive and interactive approach, with a phased implementation of all standards to ensure effective compliance, said a press release issued here.

By considering the maturity level of the industry and practical difficulties in adopting all standards at once, the proposed strategy suggests a staggered approach to implementation.

Presently, only 7 Shariah standards have been adopted, whereas the adoption of 10 more Shariah standards is in process.

However, the existing approach, which includes picking standards based on necessity, produces an inadequate framework since many significant and consequential features offered in accounting, auditing, governance, and other Shariah-related standards may be missed.

 

Therefore, a new strategy has been envisaged emphasizing comprehensiveness, integration, interaction, feedback, and preparedness for global and domestic Islamic finance growth.

All of AAOIFI’s standards shall be adopted as non-binding guidelines, and institutions will be encouraged to voluntarily adopt them while conducting Islamic financial transactions.

After a period of general sensitization, compliance will shift to a "comply or explain" approach with penal action for non-compliance (not less than three years; the period will be announced later).

The final phase mandates full compliance with notified standards, and it is believed that the gradual implementation aims to better equip the industry for smooth compliance.

It is expected that the new strategy will increase the quality of Islamic financial services being offered in regulated sectors and greatly assist in enhancing transparency and compliance in Islamic financial transactions, thereby enhancing stakeholder confidence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) May All Industry

Recent Stories

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

8 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

3 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 minutes ago
 Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French peop ..

Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 Kabaddi tournament played

Kabaddi tournament played

2 minutes ago
China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway tr ..

China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

2 minutes ago
 Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finali ..

Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations ..

2 minutes ago
 Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Election campaign deadline announced

Election campaign deadline announced

2 minutes ago
 SP Investigation assesses security at Karak pollin ..

SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business