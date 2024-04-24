SECP Pushes Adoption Of IFRS 17 By Insurance Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) held a seminar in collaboration with the Asian Oceanian Standard Setters Group, on IFRS 17 implementation in Karachi on April 23, 2024.
Commissioner of Insurance, Aamir Khan while delivering the keynote address apprised the participants that the adoption of international reporting standards and consequently modernizing Pakistan’s insurance industry would continue to remain a critical priority for SECP, as a regulator of the insurance sector, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Emphasizing the importance of meeting the adoption timeline of IFRS-17 (January 1, 2026), he stressed that any further delay in its implementation would result in the Pakistani market greatly lagging behind the other international markets.
He also informed that the implementation of IFRS-17 would put a significant onus on all stakeholders and even on SECP as a regulator, and highlighted the need to familiarize as to how the implementation of IFRS-17 shall impact the decision-making
The representatives from the Korean Accounting Standards board also participated and shared IFRS 17 implementation experience in their jurisdiction in particular reference to business segments of Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance and Re-insurance Businesses.
The seminar was also attended by various industry players, experts, consultants and personnel working in the policy department of SECP.
Recent Stories
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points24 minutes ago
-
RTO Peshawar makes historic seizure of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 162.6 mln44 minutes ago
-
LCCI for deferment of SROs hurting businesses44 minutes ago
-
Three schemes approved54 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen to boost Peach industry in Swat1 hour ago
-
IPO to celebrate World Intellectual Property day on 26th April1 hour ago
-
Iranian president's visit to help ensure mutual prosperity: state minister2 hours ago
-
Soyabean, palm oil imports grew 53.07%, 28.55% in 09 months2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs.242,0003 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark4 hours ago
-
KP to adopt fixed ST on services for lawyers, customs agent4 hours ago