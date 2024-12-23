Open Menu

SECP Reasserts Compliance By Listed Companies To Publish Gender Pay Gap Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced that despite extensive advocacy and engagement, the annual accounts of listed companies revealed very limited adherence to the gender pay gap disclosure requirements.

SECP through Circular 10 of 2024 in April this year directed the board of directors of listed companies to disclose gender pay gap data in their annual reports and on their websites with effect from June 30, 2024. The directive was issued in compliance with Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package (PM-WEP) 2024, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Furthermore, the SECP advocated compliance through social media and by disseminating notices to listed companies for compliance through pakistan stock exchange vide notice PSX/N-1140 dated November 26, 2024.

In order to facilitate compliance with the disclosure requirement, a suggested format and calculation method was provided along with the Circular. Additionally, an advocacy session was organized in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to further emphasize the importance of gender pay gap disclosure and to promote gender inclusive practices among businesses.

The SECP is once again urging all listed companies to fully comply with the requirement to include gender pay gap data in their annual reports and on their websites. Failure to comply with the Circular may lead to enforcement actions against non-compliant companies.

The SECP is committed to promoting transparency, gender equality and facilitating PM WEP 2024 to foster a more gender inclusive business environment in Pakistan.

