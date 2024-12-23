SECP Reasserts Compliance By Listed Companies To Publish Gender Pay Gap Data
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced that despite extensive advocacy and engagement, the annual accounts of listed companies revealed very limited adherence to the gender pay gap disclosure requirements.
SECP through Circular 10 of 2024 in April this year directed the board of directors of listed companies to disclose gender pay gap data in their annual reports and on their websites with effect from June 30, 2024. The directive was issued in compliance with Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package (PM-WEP) 2024, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Furthermore, the SECP advocated compliance through social media and by disseminating notices to listed companies for compliance through pakistan stock exchange vide notice PSX/N-1140 dated November 26, 2024.
In order to facilitate compliance with the disclosure requirement, a suggested format and calculation method was provided along with the Circular. Additionally, an advocacy session was organized in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to further emphasize the importance of gender pay gap disclosure and to promote gender inclusive practices among businesses.
The SECP is once again urging all listed companies to fully comply with the requirement to include gender pay gap data in their annual reports and on their websites. Failure to comply with the Circular may lead to enforcement actions against non-compliant companies.
The SECP is committed to promoting transparency, gender equality and facilitating PM WEP 2024 to foster a more gender inclusive business environment in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
More Stories From Business
-
SECP reasserts Compliance by listed companies to publish gender pay gap data4 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Finance Division34 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points54 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola54 minutes ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target2 hours ago