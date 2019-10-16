SECP recognize as 7th most effective regulator in world

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recognized as the 7th most effective regulator in the World in 'Global Competitiveness Report-2019' of World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recognized as the 7th most effective regulator in the World in 'Global Competitiveness Report-2019' of World Economic Forum.

According to the reports Pakistan ranked as the 52 most dynamic economies in the world. Pakistan secured this by improving 15 points from last year where it stood at 67 in 2018, a press statement, issued by Mishal Pakistan, the Country Partner Institute of the Future of Economic Progress System Initiative here on Wednesday said.

The progress on Pakistan's competitiveness was due to the achievements made during the last 12 months.

The most effective improvements were made due to the initiative and strategies adopted by the apex regulator for the corporate sector and the capital markets, supervising and regulating insurance, non-banking financial companies and private pension schemes.

The SECP improved Pakistan's competitiveness rankings by improving the number of days to start a business, where Pakistan stands at the global rank of 90 as compared to 96 in 2018.

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan briefed the Word Economic Forum's Future of Economic (WEF) partner team and said, the commission is working hard to develop new approaches to connect and facilitate its stakeholders, this will bring structural changes in terms of attitude towards entrepreneurial risk and growth of innovative companies, where Pakistan already has an impressive global position of 53 among 141 nations globally.

The strategy adopted by SECP is also instrumental in creating more companies embracing disruptive ideas.

The SECP is working with other stakeholders to collaborate in creating legal framework's adaptability to digital business models, where Pakistan is performing better than 100 other countries in the world.� According to him, the SECP is committed to revolutionize its technology infrastructure so as to give shareholders a world class service experience, envisioned by the Federal government.

Aamir Khan said, "We all must work together to improve the collective understanding of all the stakeholders for a meaningful change in the business environment." Digital solutions deployed by the SECP made companies registration and post incorporation compliance simple, faster and cost effective.

In September 2019, 96 % of companies registered online through SECP's eService and 50% of companies incorporated the same day. Most importantly, 85 foreign applicants completed registration of companies from overseas using eService.

The SECP has also introduced a digital transformation project called LEAP - Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess programme, which enables sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence to allow SECP to better perform its regulatory role and give access to insights and cutting edge analytics to best serve the financial ecosystem and the best interest of the citizens of Pakistan.

The overarching goal of the project is to bring services to the people, rather than making them seek out support leading to efficient communication between the SECP and its regulated entities while bringing them a broader range of digital services Mishal Pakistan will be creating a competitiveness 4.0 media fellowship programme this year to improve the skillsets of the working journalists to understand and improve the financial and business sector reporting in the country.

The fellowship will aim to capacitate journalists to make governments more accountable with data-driven journalism, especially on the indices defining the future orientation of the government's vision and policies.

The World Economic Forum released the Global Competitiveness Report 2019 last week.

The Report has adopted a new methodology for measuring Competitiveness 4.0 by including indices which represents more knowledge and digital-based ecosystems. The Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 4.0 provides a detailed map of the factors and attributes that drive productivity, growth and human development in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The 2019 edition covers 141 economies, which account for 99% of the world's GDP.

The World Economic Forum defines competitiveness as the set of institutions, policies and factors that determine the level of productivity of a country.

Countries can improve their investment potentials by improving their competitiveness rankings.

The Global Competitiveness Report, which in 2018 used a brand new methodology to fully capture the dynamics of the global economy in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, many of the factors that will have the greatest impact in driving competitiveness in the future have never been the focus of major policy decisions in the past. These include idea generation, entrepreneurial culture, openness, and agility.

The new tool maps the competitiveness landscape of 141 economies through 103 indicators organized into 12 pillars.

The Global Competitiveness Report is the flagship publication of the World Economic Forum's Platform for Shaping the Future of the New Economy and Society.

The Platform provides the opportunity to advancing prosperous, inclusive and equitable economies and societies.

It focuses on co-creating a new vision in three interconnected areas: growth and competitiveness; education, skills and work; and equality and inclusion.

Mishal Pakistan is the Country Partner Institute of the Future of Economic Progress System Initiative, World Economic Forum. Mishal is responsible to generate Primary data on more than 100 indicators measuring Pakistan's competitiveness. Briefing the SECP senior officials and the Chairman, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, the Country Partner Institute of the Word Economic Forum's Future of Economic Progress System Initiative, said, "Pakistan offers one of the best environments for shareholder governance. Pakistan is the 7th most effective regulator in the world".

He further said, "The index assesses three dimensions of good governance, shareholders' rights and role in major corporate decisions, governance safeguards protecting shareholders from undue board control and entrenchment and corporate transparency on ownership stakes, compensation, audits and financial prospects." He emphasized that "This position reflects the long term vision of the SECP and the government, where Pakistan stands at 63 among 141 economies in the world."Jahangir further said, areas where Pakistan needs to concentrate are improving e-participation, strength of auditing and reporting standards, financing for SMEs, insurance premium regulations, willingness to delegate authority.

He said, "Although on the "Future Orientation of the government", Pakistan is doing fairly well, at 82 among 141 countries globally, Pakistan needs to concentrate its policies towards this, so further improvements can be achieved in the coming years".